Doechii's "Anxiety" Races To Millions Of Views In Hours

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 142 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Doechii at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Doechii's "Anxiety" has become a phenomenon with celebrities such as Will Smith, Demi Lovato, and Alabama Barker.

Doechii’s alligator bites continue to have a last effecting in music. Her “Anxiety” music video stormed past 1.5 million views within 10 hours on Friday. It wasn’t just a viral spike—it was a defining moment in her career, fueled by both cultural resonance and a sharp sense of timing.

The track, rooted in her early recordings from 2019, had lingered in the background until it found new life on social media. After Sleepy Hallow sampled it in a recent track, interest in the original surged, particularly across TikTok, where users began resurfacing the unreleased version in homemade edits and emotional montages.

That momentum prompted Doechii to revisit the song. She re-recorded and officially dropped it in March 2025, pairing it with a visually intense music video directed by James Mackel. Rather than lean on spectacle alone, the video crafts an immersive experience.

Set within the confines of a home unraveling into chaos, Doechii embodies anxiety’s creeping hold. Each room becomes a different battleground: her solitude, her spiraling thoughts, her desperate grasp for peace. The domestic becomes dreamlike, then menacing.

More: Doechii Seemingly Combats Industry Plant Shade During Billboard Woman Of The Year Speech

Doechii “Anxiety”

One of the most talked-about elements of the video is its tribute to Gotye and Kimbra’s 2011 hit “Somebody That I Used to Know.” Not only does “Anxiety” sample the haunting melody, but the visuals also echo the iconic body paint from that era-defining video.

By drawing a throughline between the past and the present, Doechii nods to her influences while shaping something wholly original. The result is both nostalgic and unnervingly modern, a collision of memory and present-day struggle.

The timing of the release couldn’t have been more potent. Just weeks earlier, Doechii accepted the Grammy for Best Rap Album, bringing a wave of new attention to her catalog.

That spotlight, combined with “Anxiety’s” emotional weight and carefully curated imagery, helped catapult the video to viral status almost instantly. But numbers alone don’t explain the response. The success rests in the authenticity of her storytelling—raw, cinematic, and unmistakably her.

More than a visual supplement to a single, “Anxiety” plays like a short film. It articulates the intangible.

It mirrors the invisible battles so many face. Doechii doesn’t just perform the emotion—she lives it on screen.

The result is art that resonates deeply and lingers long after the final frame.

More: Tyler The Creator Labels Doechii An "Alien" While Showering Her With Praise

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 52.5K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.3K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1493
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 72.5K