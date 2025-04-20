Doechii's "Anxiety" Races To Millions Of Views In Hours

Doechii’s alligator bites continue to have a last effecting in music. Her “Anxiety” music video stormed past 1.5 million views within 10 hours on Friday. It wasn’t just a viral spike—it was a defining moment in her career, fueled by both cultural resonance and a sharp sense of timing.

The track, rooted in her early recordings from 2019, had lingered in the background until it found new life on social media. After Sleepy Hallow sampled it in a recent track, interest in the original surged, particularly across TikTok, where users began resurfacing the unreleased version in homemade edits and emotional montages.

That momentum prompted Doechii to revisit the song. She re-recorded and officially dropped it in March 2025, pairing it with a visually intense music video directed by James Mackel. Rather than lean on spectacle alone, the video crafts an immersive experience.

Set within the confines of a home unraveling into chaos, Doechii embodies anxiety’s creeping hold. Each room becomes a different battleground: her solitude, her spiraling thoughts, her desperate grasp for peace. The domestic becomes dreamlike, then menacing.

Doechii “Anxiety”

One of the most talked-about elements of the video is its tribute to Gotye and Kimbra’s 2011 hit “Somebody That I Used to Know.” Not only does “Anxiety” sample the haunting melody, but the visuals also echo the iconic body paint from that era-defining video.

By drawing a throughline between the past and the present, Doechii nods to her influences while shaping something wholly original. The result is both nostalgic and unnervingly modern, a collision of memory and present-day struggle.

The timing of the release couldn’t have been more potent. Just weeks earlier, Doechii accepted the Grammy for Best Rap Album, bringing a wave of new attention to her catalog.

That spotlight, combined with “Anxiety’s” emotional weight and carefully curated imagery, helped catapult the video to viral status almost instantly. But numbers alone don’t explain the response. The success rests in the authenticity of her storytelling—raw, cinematic, and unmistakably her.

More than a visual supplement to a single, “Anxiety” plays like a short film. It articulates the intangible.

It mirrors the invisible battles so many face. Doechii doesn’t just perform the emotion—she lives it on screen.