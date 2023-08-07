How To Watch Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA” Concert In Rome

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA concert is just a few hours away but fans don’t have to actually be in attendance to enjoy it. Earlier today Travis surprised everyone with a new tweet letting fans know they’ll be able to experience the show from anywhere in the world. There is a catch though, the livestream isn’t free. On his digital shop, you can purchase a ticket to watch the show for $15. Fans interested better hurry as Travis only gave them a few hours. The show is set to take place at 9 pm local time in Rome today, which is 3 pm EST and 12 pm PST.

Just purchasing a ticket isn’t the only way fans can get access to the show. Travis Scott also dropped two new t-shirts and a hoodie on his website to commemorate the performance. Fans who buy any of them today will also get access to the livestream. Though the hoodie will run fans a heftier $150, both of the t-shirts come in at just $55 bundled with a ticket to the livestream. Purchasing anything from the website requires fans to create an account. travisscott.com is also the only place where the performance will be available to stream.

Travis Scott’s Rome Concert Livestream

Puttin on this show in Rome join me and the city of Rome while we rage to UTOPIA Live stream available on the site https://t.co/y9vp4t4BFv pic.twitter.com/ZzVeBHEr5a — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 7, 2023

Travis Scott had originally announced his UTOPIA show would take place at the Pyramids in Egypt. From the moment the concert was announced it faced logistical issues that left the performance in question. Ultimately after weeks of speculation they were forced to cancel, though they promised to reschedule. That eventually led them to settle on a show in Rome.

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA is poised to be a massive success. For the second week in a row release of the Billboard 200 albums chart is delayed. But when it does drop Scott is expected to do amazing numbers. Each new sales estimate moves his numbers up higher and higher with UTOPIA now expected to reach nearly 500k units in its first week. What do you think of Travis Scott making his concert available to stream online? Let us know in the comment section below.

