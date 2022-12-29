Her divorce from Kanye West was only recently finalized but Kim Kardashian is still answering questions about remarrying one day. The fashion mogul endured an arduous split from the Donda hitmaker as he moved from one attorney to the next. When Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson, it seemed that she was again in love, but that romance fell apart before the year’s end.

Kardashian sat down with friend Gwyneth Paltrow for the actress’s Goop podcast, and during the chat, relationships were a hot topic. The reality star suggested that the “fourth time’s a charm” for her marriage goals.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Kim Kardashian West (L) and Kanye West attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Read More: Kim Kardashian Breaks Into Tears Discussing Kanye West

Kim was married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, then to Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013. Although she was technically with Humphries for two years, Kardashian filed for divorce after only 72 days. She and West wed in 2014 and share four young children.

“I don’t know,” Kardashian told Paltrow about her future in romance. “I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth’s time’s a charm, it’s gonna — it’s gonna work out.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Kim Kardashian arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Read More: Kim Kardashian Looks Back At It In New Thirst Traps As Pete Davidson Spends Time With Female Friend

“I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one] — the first one, I just don’t know what was happening,” said Kardashian. “The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been, and I didn’t accept that that just wasn’t where I was and realized that that was okay.”

“And now, I feel like I would definitely take my time — and I would be okay for a forever partnership as well,” she continued. “I would want a marriage, but I’m so happy to take my time.”

Kardashian said “never say never” as far as having more children is concerned. However, she admitted she wants to spend a few years as a single woman.

[via]