NAV Welcomes Listeners To "Rexdale" On Latest Single

The Toronto rapper unveils the lead single to his upcoming album.

Over the last few years, Toronto rapper NAV has been developing into a constant in the mainstream hip-hop space. He's fostered a dedicated fanbase who is seldom left disappointed by the work he puts out. That is once again the case on "Rexdale." The track is the lead single from his upcoming fifth album, On My Way 2 Rexdale, the follow-up to his 2022 effort Demons Protected By Angels. The title refers to the Rexdale section of Toronto, where he grew up. NAV and producer Presplay handled the beat on "Rexdale." The track is NAV in his usual element. The beat is relaxed, to be expected from his music. He delivers his bars in an equally relaxed fashion. Part of the song's message is being able to stay strong through tough times, but it wouldn't be a NAV song without a reference or two to drug usage and making money.

On My Way 2 Rexdale is NAV's latest album, but it doesn't seem like the only thing he's working on. He and Metro Boomin recently alluded to creating an album together. They made the 2017 mixtape Perfect Timing, which fans of NAV often consider his breakout release. Metro was already an in-demand producer thanks to his work with Drake, Future, and 21 Savage. Earlier this year, NAV found himself involved in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle by proxy. Drake took a shot at him on "Family Matters," his large-scale reaction to everyone who joined in on the battle, since he's signed to The Weeknd's XO record label. We'll see if NAV has any response for his fellow countryman on his album. Until then, "Rexdale" is a smooth single to get fans ready for his next release.

