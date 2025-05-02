NAV Drops Eight More Tracks On "OWM2 REXDALE" Deluxe

One thing about NAV is absolutely undeniable: he knows how to keep his fans fed. The Toronto rapper drops pretty regularly and has done so since making his debut back in 2017. In March, he delivered his latest full-length release, OMW2 REXDALE . The album featured the signature blend of NAV's laidback rapping and crooning that's made him so popular with his fanbase. He followed it up with multiple deluxe editions on his website for his fans to purchase directly from him. Now, those deluxe tracks have made their way to streaming for everyone else to hear.

The deluxe edition of OMW2 REXDALE features eight additional songs from NAV, including an extended version of the track "Rexdale," which did not make the album's original release. These new tracks are even more of what he specializes in. There is no shortage of moody songs about women ("GET U BACK," "LIFT SERVICE") or verses recalling his come up with his friends ("RED EYE"). It's all familiar ground for NAV, and his fans will surely not have anything to complain about here. NAV's output is such that it feels likely for him to be back with some even more new music sooner than we think. He seems to love the music creation process and his fans, so he keeps them happy with a pretty prolific output. Of course, he has not yet announced a new project beyond this one. Until he does, give these tracks on the deluxe edition of OMW2 REXDALE a spin below.