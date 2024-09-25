Busta Rhymes Labels Marcellus Williams' Execution An "Unfathomable Travesty" In Passionate Response

Marcellus Williams was executed on Tuesday night.

Busta Rhymes voiced his support for Marcellus Williams on Instagram, Tuesday, after the US Supreme Court denied a stay of execution in his extremely controversial murder conviction. The move came despite attorneys on both sides of the original case, as well as the victim's family, calling to stop the killing. Busta described it as an "unfathomable travesty."

“An Unfathomable Travesty has transpired today with the Death of an Innocent Man,” Busta wrote. “You didn’t get your Justice here so make sure you serve your Justice from where you are Almighty.” Larry Komp, a member of Williams' legal team, had confirmed that he maintained his innocence until the very end. “While he would readily admit to the wrongs he had done throughout his life, he never wavered in asserting his innocence of the crime for which he was put to death tonight,” Komp said, as caught by CNN. “Although we are devastated and in disbelief over what the State has done to an innocent man, we are comforted that he left this world in peace.”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Busta Rhymes performs during 2024 ESSENCE. Festival of Culture on July 05, 2024, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Williams was convicted in 2001 of killing Felicia Gayle. On Saturday, his lawyers as well as St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell filed a joint brief requesting the case be brought back down to a lower court. Earlier this year, prosecutors argued that DNA testing on the knife used in the killing might suggest Williams was not the killer. However, last month, new DNA testing revealed the murder weapon had actually been mishandled and was thus contaminated. In addition to that drama, Williams' attorneys argued that a prosecutor from Williams’ 2001 trial admitted that he had struck a potential juror from the jury pool because they were Black. Assistant Attorney General Michael Spillane countered that the prosecutor only said he did so because "they look like brothers."

