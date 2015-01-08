execution
- LifeUpper East Side Execution Update: 20-Year-Old Woman's Baby Daddy Arrested & Charged With MurderAzsia Johnson was pushing her three-month-old son in a stroller when she was shot in the back of the head at point-blank range.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeMelissa Lucio's Execution Halted By Texas Court, Kim Kardashian ReactsA Texas court has halted Melissa Lucio's execution.By Cole Blake
- TV"Squid Game" Smuggler Sentenced To Death By Firing Squad In North Korea: ReportThe man allegedly sold copies to several high school students, who are also reportedly being severely punished.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeErnest Johnson Executed Despite Pleas From Pope, Politicians: ReportAdvocates claim that Johnson lived with an intellectual disability and should not have been put to death. He was convicted of a 1994 triple murder.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBrandon Bernard Executed, Kim Kardashian Details His Final MomentsAfter weeks of trying to have death row inmate, Brandon Bernard's sentencing commuted to no avail, Kim Kardashian shares a series of emotional tweets following his execution.By Ellie Spina
- GramKim Kardashian Criticized By Murder Victim's Family Over Brandon Bernard SupportThe reality star has been advocating for the death row inmate, but the stepsister to one of his victims questions Kim's loyalty.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Pleads With Trump To Stop Death Row Inmate's ExecutionAfter trying to help commute death row inmate, Brandon Bernard's sentencing to no avail, Kim Kardashian shares a series of emotional tweets paying tribute to him as his execution approaches.By Ellie Spina
- CrimeMeek Mill Calls Execution Of Nathaniel Woods A "Lynching"Meek Mill compared the execution of Nathaniel Woods, who was sentenced to death for the murder of three police officers in 2004, to a "lynching."By Lynn S.
- CrimeNathaniel Woods Executed In Alabama Despite ProtestsNathaniel Woods has been executed in Alabama for the murder of three police officers in 2004, despite pleas of his innocence from activists and his co-defendant.By Lynn S.
- CrimeNathaniel Woods Set For Execution, His Co-Defendant Says He's InnocentNathaniel Woods was convicted of capital murder in 2005, but his supporters don't think he should be held responsible for a crime they say he didn't commit.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Reveals She Was With Rodney Reed When Execution Pushed BackKim Kardashian shares a statement after her meeting with Rodney Reed.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian In Contact With Rodney Reed To Drop Death Row SentenceKim Kardashian West is working hard to prevent the execution of Rodney Reed.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyCracker Barrel Bans Anti-Gay Pastor From Hosting Event At Their StoreCracker Barrel's receiving praise for their stance against a pastor who called for the deaths of all members of the gay community.By Aron A.
- SocietyJim Carrey Is Beefing With Mussolini's GranddaughterFascism put a stank on Jim Carrey's mood this weekend.By Devin Ch
- SocietyEl Chapo's Sons Helped Him Kill A "Narcoreporter" Who Crossed The LineFamily matters to "El Chapo" Guzman. By Devin Ch
- MusicBeyonce Requests Rome's Colosseum As Location For Next Music VideoWill Beyonce gain the work permit once again?By Devin Ch
- NewsPhiladelphia Rap Icon Cool C To Be Executed In January [Update: Execution Put On Hold]Cool C, who was given the death penalty for killing a police officer in 1996, has been given a date for his execution.By Trevor Smith