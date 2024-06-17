50 Cent & Busta Rhymes Hilariously Troll One Another Over Fashion Choices

50 Cent and Busta Rhymes were relentless.

50 Cent and Busta Rhymes spent Sunday trolling each other on social media as they prepared for the upcoming Humor & Harmony comedy festival. 50 kicked off the playful teasing by sharing a picture of Busta rocking a yellow leather halter-top and pants set.

"Busta cannot wear This to Humor Harmony," 50 captioned a photo of Busta from the 1999 VMAs as a well as a picture from Lil Uzi Vert's newest campaign for Marc Jacobs. "I don’t care who made the outfit. Bro you gotta come with some fly sh!t to Shreveport. LOL” After replying in the comments section with, "You Crazy as Hell," Busta dropped a post of his own trolling 50 back. “I THOUGH IT WAS FATHER’S DAY @50cent and YOU OUT HERE LOOKING LIKE THIS!!” Busta captioned a picture of 50 edited in a bob cut. “DON’T LET ME FIND OUT THIS HOW YOU BE IN THE MIRROR PREPARING YOUR LOOK FOR SHREVEPORT!!” 50 replied: "you outta control, and your chains to BIG!”

Busta Rhymes Opens For 50 Cent On Tour In Milan

MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 22: Busta Rhymes opens for 50 Cent at Mediolanum. Forum of Assago on October 22, 2023, in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Fans were loving the back-and-forth jokes in the comments section of the two posts. Under 50's post, one user remarked: "If you don't stop 50 that's how your G-unit tank tops used to look. You're a phone timeout Mr leave Busta alone." In response to Busta, one fan wrote: "Got 50 looking like a high school principal."

