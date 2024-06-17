50 Cent & Busta Rhymes Hilariously Troll One Another Over Fashion Choices

BYCole Blake846 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Mobb Deep Album Release Party
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 26: (L-R) 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes attend the Mobb Deep Album Release Party at Red Bull Studios New York on March 26, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes were relentless.

50 Cent and Busta Rhymes spent Sunday trolling each other on social media as they prepared for the upcoming Humor & Harmony comedy festival. 50 kicked off the playful teasing by sharing a picture of Busta rocking a yellow leather halter-top and pants set.

"Busta cannot wear This to Humor Harmony," 50 captioned a photo of Busta from the 1999 VMAs as a well as a picture from Lil Uzi Vert's newest campaign for Marc Jacobs. "I don’t care who made the outfit. Bro you gotta come with some fly sh!t to Shreveport. LOL” After replying in the comments section with, "You Crazy as Hell," Busta dropped a post of his own trolling 50 back. “I THOUGH IT WAS FATHER’S DAY @50cent and YOU OUT HERE LOOKING LIKE THIS!!” Busta captioned a picture of 50 edited in a bob cut. “DON’T LET ME FIND OUT THIS HOW YOU BE IN THE MIRROR PREPARING YOUR LOOK FOR SHREVEPORT!!” 50 replied: "you outta control, and your chains to BIG!”

Read More: 50 Cent Roasts Busta Rhymes' NSFW Performance

Busta Rhymes Opens For 50 Cent On Tour In Milan

MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 22: Busta Rhymes opens for 50 Cent at Mediolanum. Forum of Assago on October 22, 2023, in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Fans were loving the back-and-forth jokes in the comments section of the two posts. Under 50's post, one user remarked: "If you don't stop 50 that's how your G-unit tank tops used to look. You're a phone timeout Mr leave Busta alone." In response to Busta, one fan wrote: "Got 50 looking like a high school principal."

50 Cent & Busta Rhymes Go Back & Forth On Instagram

Despite the teasing, 50 has been close friends with Busta for years. He even brought the legendary rapper on his Final Lap Tour in 2023. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Busta Rhymes' Chain Is Way Too Big For Him, 50 Cent Tells Him

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Mobb Deep Album Release PartyMusicBusta Rhymes Reflects On 50 Cent's Work Ethic During "Final Lap" Tour: "He Don’t Play"3.2K
50 cent busta rhymesMusic50 Cent Roasts Busta Rhymes' NSFW Performance1.9K
NY State Of Mind Tour - Atlanta GAMusicBusta Rhymes Shocks Fans With NSFW Moves On Stage2.8K
The 49th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Universal Music Group After PartyMusic50 Cent Clowned By Busta Rhymes For "Fart" Move, They Joke About Who's Better1.5K