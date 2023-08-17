YNW Melly Looks To Secure Bond Ahead Of New Murder Trial

At this point, many of you already know about the YNW Melly trial and everything that took place. Overall, the trial did not go smoothly for the prosecution or the defense. In the end, the jury could not come to a decision. This subsequently led to a mistrial that was talked about extensively. Now, Melly is going to have to go through a second murder trial on October 9th. There will be a whole new jury, and the prosecution is going to have to find some new angles if they want a conviction.

As for Melly and his legal team, they want him to be free, at least until the trial starts again. For almost half of a decade, YNW Melly has been behind bars, despite not being convicted of anything. Many find this to be an injustice, especially since YNW Bortlen has had bond this whole time. That said, according to NBC Miami, Melly’s team has officially filed their motion to get a bond hearing. Whether or not it is successful, remains to be seen.

Read More: YNW Melly Jury: One Woman’s Hesitation To Convict Reportedly Lead To Mistrial

YNW Melly Seeks Another Win

Image via HNHH

Typically, murder is something that is not eligible for bond. However, Melly’s legal team believes the circumstances would support it in this instance. Moreover, they do believe the judge has the power to do it. While the chances are fairly low at this point, his fans remain hopeful that he will get his freedom, at least in some capacity. As for the trial, there is this sense that Melly could win yet again, especially given the struggles of the prosecution last time around.

There should be more updates on the YNW Melly trial very soon. That said, be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. Additionally, let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. We’re sure a lot of you have strong opinions on what has gone down here.

Read More: YNW Melly Tells Family “I’m Coming Home” During Recent Court Appearance

[Via]