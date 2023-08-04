YNW Melly Tells Family “I’m Coming Home” During Recent Court Appearance

The drama surrounding YNW Melly and his long-running courtroom drama has taken yet another turn. A few weeks ago the judge in the case declared a mistrial after the jury couldn’t come to a definitive verdict. In the weeks since the prosecution made it clear that they would be seeking out a mistrial. Late last week that paperwork was formerly filed and the date for Melly’s next trial was set. The second trial is officially set to begin on October 2nd, a full five years after the shooting Melly is on trial for.

Now it appears YNW Melly may know something we don’t. In a recent court appearance cameras caught Melly mouthing a message to his family. That message is “I’m coming home,” which carries some massive implications despite its brevity. It’s unclear exactly what Melly meant but fans online began speculating immediately. Melly is retaining his legal team from the first trial for the second one. Perhaps he is confident that with a second time around they will have an even stronger defense that can result in an innocent plea. You can watch the short clip of Melly’s message below.

YNW Melly’s Message To Family

In the wake of the mistrial being declared stories began to leak out to the public on how it went down. Initially, YNW Melly’s mother claimed that the jury came down 9-3 in favor of Melly, leading to a mistrial. Later a reporter who has been covering the case disputed the claim and insisted that the jury was hung on a 6-6 split tie.

Later on, one juror spoke publicly about the proceedings and had a very different take. “From day one, she had issues with the foreperson selected, at one point crossing her arms and saying she was ‘Done!’ When another juror asked to not shut down and set her feelings aside, she exploded. She was explosive, manipulative, she was rude, she yelled insults at anyone who had a different opinion. She was there to cause chaos,” the juror explained. What do you think of YNW Melly’s newest message to his family? Let us know in the comment section below.

