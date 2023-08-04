YNW Melly’s New Trial Date Revealed

YNW Melly’s second trial has been moved from October 2 to October 9. The rapper appeared in court today for a status hearing, where it was also revealed that he’ll be replacing one of his former attorneys. According to journalist Bryson “Boom” Paul, Jamie Benjamin will be taking the place of David A. Howard, who represented Melly throughout the first trial.

The 24-year-old is accused of shooting and killing two of his associates, YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser. Melly claims that the two men were murdered in a drive-by shooting in 2018, however, prosecutors have brought forth evidence that appears to suggest otherwise. His first trial began in June, and was later ruled a mistrial by Judge John Murphy III. Apparently, one “rude” juror was unwilling to convict the rapper, and they were caught in a 6-6 deadlock. Prosecutors confirmed that they would pursue another trial at the end of last month. The stakes are high here, as if he’s convicted of the murders, he could be looking at the death penalty.

Read More: YNW Melly Tells Family “I’m Coming Home” During Recent Court Appearance

YNW Melly’s Second Trial Begins October 9

Another surviving man who was in the vehicle the night of the murders was YNW Bortlen. Bortlen’s trial is scheduled for October 2. He’s accused of aiding Melly, though if convicted he won’t face capital punishment. According to reports, the prosecution is also pushing for both Melly and Bortlen to be tried together. Melly’s defense objected to a joint trial, and a decision on the motion will be made in September.

Despite evidence prosecutors could have against him, Melly appears confident that he’ll be getting off scot-free. During his court appearance today, he looked to be mouthing a reassuring statement to family members in the room. “I’m coming home,” he told them. As expected, the statement has led to an immense amount of speculation as to what he could have meant by this. It’s now even rumored that the rapper may know something the public doesn’t about the case.

Read More: YNW Melly Jury: One Woman’s Hesitation To Convict Reportedly Lead To Mistrial

[Via]