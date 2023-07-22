YNW Melly’s Manager Calls Mistrial A “Second Chance At Life,” Twitter Reacts

Yesterday (July 22), Judge John Murphy declared a mistrial in YNW Melly’s alleged double murder case. The jury reached deliberation last week, and has not yet been able to come to a unanimous decision as to whether the rapper is guilty or not. He’s accused of killing two of his friends, YNW Juvy and YNW SakChaser, in 2018.

Following the decision, Melly’s manager 100K Track spoke on the mistrial. “I’m happy with it,” he explained, “It’s not the verdict we would want of course, but it’s a second chance, and I take that literal for everything. It’s a second chance at life, a second chance at a better defense, so I’m excited. I really feel like Melly’s coming home. I’ve felt like that, but this just confirmed it.”

Melly’s Manager Is “Excited” About The Mistrial

#Exclusive #YNWMelly’s Manager 100k Track Reacts To Double Murder Mistrial: “It’s a second chance. I’m excited. I’m excited for Melly to come home.” #YNWMellyTrial pic.twitter.com/NaakOJBrqQ — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) July 22, 2023

Melly’s defense claims Juvy and SakChaser were killed in a drive-by shooting, while prosecutors accuse him of shooting them. According to testimonies from investigators, the victims’ gunshot wounds suggest that shots were fired from within the vehicle. Earlier today, Melly’s mother took to social media to weigh in. “9 not Guilty 3 guilty,” she alleged in an Instagram Story, “It was a mistrial my son will be home God is still working [prayer hands emoji] [fingers-crossed emoji].” Amid her claims, other journalists suggest that the jury was actually in a 6-6 deadlock leading to the mistrial.

The news has gotten some social media users confused, with many believing that the mistrial ruling means Melly is off the hook. This is not the case. It’s likely that prosecutors will try Melly again in another trial, and he has not been acquitted. Regardless, users shared their thoughts on Twitter. Several are shocked that the judge ruled a mistrial, and some are excited that the rapper has another opportunity to walk away a free man. “The defense already showed their hand and their strategies,” Atlanta journalist @1goatalexis wrote. “The lawyer did admit it is still a hard case to get a guilty verdict on. His opinion is that the State should put Bortlen on trial as well and try Melly and Bortlen together.”

Twitter Reacts To Mistrial

YNW Melly’s Lawyers After The Mistrial 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/cK6haNkrQO — 𝘫𝘶𝘭 (@rczxe) July 22, 2023

What were the reasons why it should’ve been a mistrial? Quickly https://t.co/K6I0LNrj7j pic.twitter.com/PkyPB8yMkb — Amani 🩵 (@BbyGrlMani) July 22, 2023

New ynw melly music coming soon pic.twitter.com/klR9pqwRHH — Black (@Blackmichaelo) July 23, 2023

YNW Melly got a mistrial, so what that mean twitter lawyers he's gonna be free or nah pic.twitter.com/fGtfLDyyw9 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 22, 2023

when you tell mfs on twitter that mistrail doesn’t mean YNW melly is free pic.twitter.com/UMA3AV0abf — W𖤐NTED (@wantedbythehoes) July 22, 2023

