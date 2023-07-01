YNW Juvy’s Mom Responds To “#FreeMelly” Movement

YNW Juvy’s mother, Leondra Phillips, addressed the support YNW Melly has been receiving throughout his ongoing murder trial in a post on social media, earlier this week. Melly stands accused of killing Phillips’ son as well as YNW Sakchaser. Phillips says to “keep them demons over there.”

“I keep my mouth closed on some situations don’t speak or voice my opinion nowadays people love to run there mouth they said free melly but than say I’m praying for you,” Phillips wrote. “Keep them demons over there moral of my story. I hope you can be as strong as me because everybody ain’t built the same. LLJUVY to the death of me. If nobody got you just know your family do. Rest easy son it’s almost over.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: YNW Melly attends Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration on February 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 2wenty 2wenty Music)

The new post isn’t the first time that Phillips has commented on the highly publicized trial. Back in June, she scolded Melly for praying and blowing a kiss in court. Speaking with NBC 6 afterward, she remarked: “I walked out because I don’t—whatchu praying for? Because you sitting over there like you don’t got no remorse. Every time I walk in, you smiling. This ain’t the time for that. This case is sad. This is serious.”

Melly is charged with two counts of premeditated murder and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole or even the death penalty if convicted. He’s pled not guilty to the charges.

#YNWMellyTrial: YNW Juvy’s mother, Leondra Phillips, wrote about people saying “#freemelly” and saying “I’m praying for you” in the same breathe in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon (July 17) following the end of Day 15 of the @YNWMelly capital trial. #ynwmelly #melly pic.twitter.com/gPcHGYGTwc — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) July 17, 2023

“What [prosecutors] will bring you is a case that is riddled with reasonable doubt, that is founded on an incompetent and incomplete investigation and exercised poor judgment at every turn,” Melly’s attorney, David Howard, previously told the jurors. “The state cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt the allegations they have made, and there’s a reason for that.”

