YNW Melly Update: Alleged Victim’s Mom Asks Judge To Deny Rapper’s Bond

Even after spending four long years of his life behind bars, YNW Melly remains persistent in his quest for freedom. The Florida-born rapper was granted a mistrial while facing accusations of double murder earlier this summer. He's currently remaining behind bars while awaiting his impending retrial. This week, Melly returned to the courthouse to make his case for bond. Understandably, the embattled entertainer wants to be in the company of friends and family until he's potentially found guilty. Of course, not everyone wants to see the "Murder on My Mind" artist walk free – particularly not the loved ones of his alleged victims.

As AllHipHop reports, Melly had a hearing on Friday (September 15) during which Judge John Murphy overheard his legal team's request for bail. Seeing as the 24-year-old has been accused of killing his two affiliates, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchhaser, in 2018, it's reasonable that there's a reluctance to put a bond in place. Still, Melly has spent all of his 20s so far behind bars, and it's unclear exactly when he'll find out his fate. After the alleged murderer and his lawyers made their case, Murphy also heard from one of the victim's mothers.

Read More: YNW Melly Returns To Court To Seek Bail For Double Murder Trial

YNW Melly's Court Proceedings Continue After Mistrial

"I don't think he should be granted a bond at all," Leondra Phillips, Juvy's mom, shared in court earlier today. If he doesn't receive bail, Melly will likely spend the remainder of 2023 in jail. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on October 9. Following that, prosecutors are hoping to have all 12 members seated by November 2.

It's been a quiet few weeks on YNW Melly's front. However, earlier this month one of the members of his original jury shared some interesting insight with the media. According to them, the accusations against the rapper aren't as gruesome as they seem, they're simply "a really bad situation of being framed." Read everything they had to say at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: YNW Melly Juror Calls Murder Case “A Really Bad Situation Of Being Framed”

[Via]