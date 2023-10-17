YNW Melly Jury Selection Begins This Week, XXXTENTACION Prosecutor Added To Trial

For the second time this year, YNW Melly is preparing to spend most of his time in the courtroom.

BYHayley Hynes
YNW Melly Jury Selection Begins This Week, XXXTENTACION Prosecutor Added To Trial

Most of the rappers we keep up with in their 20s are living young, wild, and free, performing at music festivals, attending lavish parties, and shopping at designer stores. YNW Melly, on the other hand, has spent the entirety of his 20s behind bars. Unfortunately even after a mistrial was declared in his double murder trial this past summer. Jury selection for his next fight for freedom is due to begin in Broward County on Wednesday (October 18). There's been a notable change on the prosecution's side of things that could seriously shake the retrial up.

As The Fader reports, Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley is being replaced by a familiar face who played a big part in the XXXTENTACION's murder trial. Prosecutor Alixandra Buckelew will be up against Melly in the courtroom later this year. Broward Circuit Court Judge John Murphy made the call to recuse Bradley last week. The latter decision came after the "Murder on My Mind" hitmaker's defense team filed a motion requesting the county's entire State Attorney's Office be removed from the case.

Read More: YNW Melly’s Prosecutors Call His Defense Team “Flawed”

YNW Melly's First Prosecutor Replaced by Alixandra Buckelew

Last week, Assistant State Attorney Michelle Boutros testified that Detective Mark Moretti (lead investigator on the Melly case) insisted a local deputy "lie about being present when the search warrant" on the accused killer's mother's phone went down. According to the prosecution, these comments weren't serious, but still, the defense had valid reasons to raise their concerns. Buckelew made an attempt to delay the trial's start date. However, thanks to speedy trial rights, Melly will be back in court in the coming days.

As we previously reported, YNW Bortlen's jury description maps being discovered by authorities means that the next batch of people selected to decide his and YNW Melly's fate could potentially remain anonymous. This is, of course, to protect their identities and maintain the integrity of the trial. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: YNW Melly Jurors May Remain Anonymous In Retrial

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.