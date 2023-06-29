Several notable rappers were included in the hundreds of photos submitted by prosecutor Kristine Bradley as evidence in YNW’s Melly trial. As Bryson “Boom” Paul reports, the full list includes Kanye West, Trina, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, Fredo Bang, J. Cole, Young Thug, Tee Grizzly, and PNB Rock. Melly is accused of murdering his two friends, alongside Cortlen “Bortlen” Henry, back in 2018.

Earlier this week, the trial’s ninth day saw attorneys name-drop various other artists. Melly’s defense lawyer, David A. Howard, brought up lyrics to songs from Drake and Kevin Gates. French Montana was also previously mentioned by Danny Polo, an undercover detective and gang expert.

Various Rappers Appear In Photos Submitted As Evidence In YNW Melly Trial

Today in court, one of the alleged victim’s mother, Leondra Phillips, also got the opportunity to testify. She was asked to identify her son, born Christopher Thomas Jr., in surveillance footage. Juvy, along with the other alleged victim, YNW SakChaser, were seen in the footage getting into a car with Melly and Bortlen. They were then seen leaving a recording studio on the night of the alleged murders. Melly’s defense claims that after they got into the vehicle, a drive-by shooting took place. Melly claims the drive-by is what took the lives of SakChaser and Juvy.

Sgt. Christopher Williams also took the stand today, supporting claims that Melly could have staged the drive-by he says resulted in his friends’ deaths. “The shooting happened from somebody inside the car,” Williams claimed. He also went on to detail a forensic analysis. He claims that the angles and proximity of the victims’ injuries point to Melly being behind the shooting. Yesterday, however, it was reported that none of Melly’s DNA was found in the vehicle on the night of the shooting. Investigators were able to find his DNA on the handle of the car door recently, but no gun residue was found on his hands on the night the alleged murders took place.

