Dthang Gz Flips "Annie" Musical On New Single "Last Day In"

New York drill music remains to be a key player in the state that saw the birth of hip-hop. There are a lot of new faces in the mix. One of those newbies is Dthang. He also goes by Dthang Gz and this is just his second time on the HNHH website. The last time we spoke about him was when French Montana grabbed him and T DOT for "I Got A Feeling."

That song sampled and flipped the Black Eyed Peas' biggest hit of the same name. Interestingly, Dthang is doing the same thing on his latest single. "Last Day In" does not share the name of another popular song. In this case, it comes down to the familiar vocals weaving in and out of the track.

Read More: Chris Brown & Tyla Clowned By Fans For Picture Together

Listen To "Last Day In" By Dthang Gz

Yes, your ears do not deceive you. Those are the little girls singing "Hard Knock Life" from the musical classic Annie. Dthang uses those background vocals to help describe his life at the moment. The 21-year-old rapper was supposed to serve three to five years after a massive indictment against the River Park Towers gang for numerous shootings that took place. Dthang, along with a host of other rappers were hit with charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, attempted assault, animal cruelty, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to HipHopDX. Dthang's arrest was in 2022, so he was fortunate and looks to improve based on the lyrics of "Last Day In."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Last Day In," by Dthang Gz? Is this the best single of his career so far, why or why not? Is he going to be a face of New York drill music? Do you think he needs to drop his debut project this year? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Dthang Gz. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's a hard knock life for me and my muddies

All the s*** that we been through and did (Boom)

Like, damn, I was locked in a box with all of my thoughts

"Like, how I'ma get out this s***?" (Gang-gang-gang)

So I gotta stick to the plan and stay out the way

'Cause I cannot go out like 'Dot (Edot)

Read More: Bktherula Drops Vivid Single "CRAYON," Plus A Big Future Update

[Via]