J Cole Attends T-Minus’ Wedding And Dances To Nicki Minaj

Over the weekend, J Cole attended the wedding of one of his longtime collaborators, producer T-Minus. The wedding also included appearances from various other Dreamville alums like Bas. It followed a bachelor party that the group recently took to Barcelona to celebrate. T-Minus himself shared some snaps on the trip to Instagram when it happened back in May. “Love y’all boys, Barcy was a MOVIE,” he included in the caption. Cole also made reference to the trip while promoting his new song with Bas “Passport Bros.” “Man this song gonna forever remind me of Barcelona, @tminus bachelor trip that brought me back outside.”

During the wedding plenty of videos of J. Cole emerged. Clips showed off the group celebrating and dancing to a number of songs. One video shows all the groomsmen getting down to Nicki Minaj’s classic “Moment 4 Life,” while another clip features Cole rapping along to the Central Cee and Dave song “Sprinter.” The working relationship between Cole and T-Minus goes back years. The producer had a hand in many of the biggest hits of Cole’s recent career.

J Cole Dancing At His Producers Wedding

Recently Travis Scott revealed that a previously released collaboration he had with Cole almost made it onto UTOPIA. The pair’s track “MAFIA” was one of the final cuts from the project. It was ultimately left off because Scott preferred the track “I KNOW ?” which ultimately made the cut. Cole almost joined a truly incredible collection of collaborators on the project which included Beyonce, Drake, Young Thug, SZA, Playboi Carti, Future, and many more.

J. Cole’s last studio album dropped back in 2021. The Off-Season saw him collaborating with 21 Savage, Morray, Bas, Lil Baby, and 6LACK. In the two years since Cole has continued to tease toward his next studio album The Fall Off. The project has origins dating all the way back to 2018 when it was first teased on Cole’s KOD project. What do you think of the new clips of J. Cole dancing at T-Minus’ wedding? Let us know in the comment section below.

