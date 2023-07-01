J. Cole Previews New Song While Shouting Out T-Minus

Yesterday, J Cole teamed up with label mate Bas for a new song. The song is called “Passport Bros” and sees the frequent collaborators flexing their worldwide reach. An Instagram post Cole made before the track dropped served as both a preview of it and an explanation for how he feels about the song. “Man this song gonna forever remind me of Barcelona, @tminus bachelor trip that brought me back outside,” he explains in his caption. The shoutout to the Canadian producer was just a part of his long explanation.

J Cole’s caption carries on. “r&b Wednesday at Playa in Miami with my dawgs before we head back to the studio to work on *** **** ***, and the sprinter van’s that we be moving in while ib hooked up to the Bluetooth. Also the Tokyo trip that both didn’t happen and happened at the same time GO RUN IT UP, bas new album on the way,” it reads. The various stories expand on the idea of “Passport Bros” and explains some of the motivation behind it.

J. Cole is no stranger to shouting out fellow creatives. Earlier this week New York rapper Paris Bryant posted some DMs he received from Cole. Bryant has long named Cole as his primary influence for rapping and his idol responded to some of his messages. The rapper also offered him a piece of advice about making it in the rap game.

Recently, J Cole popped up in another place nobody was expecting him. Drake and 21 Savage took off on their “It’s All A Blur” tour earlier this month and it’s made headline news almost every night. During a stop in Montreal over the weekend, Drake treated the fans to a big surprise by bringing out Cole. Not only did the pair give a compelling performance but Drake also teased fans about them potentially collaborating in the future. While all of this is going on fans are still anticipating when his new album The Fall Off will finally drop. What do you think of J. Cole’s shoutout to T-Minus? Let us know in the comment section below.

