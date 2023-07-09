J. Cole recently performed at Zouk Nightclub as part of Hartbeat Weekend. The multi-day event celebrated comedian Kevin Hart’s birthday, with performances at clubs around Las Vegas by various notable acts. The celebration began on July 6, and wrapped up yesterday (July 8). “Hartbeat Weekend has always been an amazing celebration of comedy, culture, and music, so you know we had to bring out all the stops for this year’s return,” Hart said of the event.

J. Cole performed several fan-favorite tracks like “Power Trip” and “No Role Modelz.” The event kicked off at Zouk with another performance by Ludacris on July 6. Jack Harlow also put on a celebratory show at Zouk yesterday (July 8). Hartbeat Weekend additionally featured comedy shows, live music from Kaskade, and sets from Party Next Door and Rock The Bells.

Read More: J. Cole Turned Down Adin Ross’ Charitable Donation, Didn’t Want To Film It

J. Cole Attends NBA Summer League’s Opening Night

Prior to his performance at Harbeat Weekend, J. Cole was also seen at the NBA Summer League’s opening night in Vegas. The North Carolina-raised artist saw the San Antonio Spurs take on the Charlotte Hornets, defeating them 76-68. Michael Jordan recently sold his majority stake in the Hornets to the Buyer Group, which is led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. J. Cole is part of the group, which also includes country star Eric Church. According to reports, Jordan sold his stake to the group for $3 billion in June.

J. Cole has been spotted courtside frequently, and even reportedly sat next to Adin Ross at Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals. At the end of last month, the streamer revealed that he used the opportunity to pitch the “No Role Modelz” performer a potential video collaboration. According to Ross, he asked him if he wanted to go to Fayetteville, where J. Cole was raised, to “give out hella money.” The rapper reportedly turned down the offer, telling him “I love the idea, like I really appreciate that. That’s real. But I just don’t like doing s**t like that on camera.“

Read More: 21 Savage & J Cole Link Up Backstage At Birthday Bash

[Via]