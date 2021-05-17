The Off Season
- MusicJ Cole Attends T-Minus' Wedding And Dances To Nicki MinajJ. Cole seemed to have a great time at his producer's wedding.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJ. Cole's "The Off-Season" Wins Hip Hop Album Of The Year At iHeartRadio AwardsJ. Cole secures the Hip Hop Album of the Year award for "The Off-Season." By Aron A.
- MusicEarthGang Shares J.Cole's Verse On Upcoming "Ghetto Gods" AlbumAhead of their upcoming album, EarthGang shared J.Cole's verse on a new song. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicJ. Cole Goes Platinum, Ends "No Features" StreakJ. Cole breaks his 'no features' streak with new platinum album "The Off-Season," which included features from 21 Savage, Morray, and more. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicJ. Cole Admits He's Capping On "100 Mil"The rapper wasn't clear about which part of the song isn't true, but he said that he greatly exaggerated in his lyrics.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMorray Talks Working With J. Cole & 21 Savage On "My Life"Morray speaks about making "My Life" with J. Cole and 21 Savage for HNHH's "On The Come Up."By Alex Zidel
- MusicJ. Cole To Perform At Secret LA Venue For "Small Stage Series"The Dreamville rapper is set to scale down. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicJ. Cole Postpones Multiple "Off-Season" Tour DatesThe "Off-Season" rapper has to postpone a couple "Off-Season" shows. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicSummer Walker Linked Up With Lil Kim, Jeremih, and Jacquees At J.Cole and 21 Savage's 'Off-Season Tour' Atlanta ShowSummer stepped out for the first time since the birth of her newborn daughter.By Angela Savage
- Pop CultureFans React To J. Cole Rapping Over Drake Beat On "Heaven's EP"J. Cole hopped on a Drake beat and fans had something to say.By Taylor McCloud
- MusicJ. Cole Announces "The Off-Season" Tour With 21 Savage & MorrayJ. Cole has announced "The Off-Season Tour" with 21 Savage and Morray, sharing a string of North American dates. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ. Cole Toys With Touring "The Off-Season"J. Cole appears ready and willing to embark upon a headlining tour for "The Off-Season," taking to IG to gauge interest.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ. Cole May Have Jinxed Every NBA Player Mentioned On "The Off-Season"Every basketball player mentioned on "The Off-Season" is no longer contending for a title in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.By Joshua Robinson
- NumbersJ. Cole & Lil Baby Score Gold With "Pride Is The Devil"The duo scored an RIAA certification for the track. By Madusa S.
- NumbersJ. Cole Rakes In Nearly $2M From 'The Off-Season' In Its First WeekThe rapper's revenue per song after just one week is nothing short of impressive. By Madusa S.
- Music VideosJ. Cole Is Really Outside In The "Applying Pressure" Music VideoDave East makes a cameo in J. Cole's latest video off of "The Off-Season." By Aron A.
- MusicJ. Cole Reveals Next Video Off Of "The Off-Season"J. Cole's releasing a new music video for a fan favorite off of "The Off-Season" this week. By Aron A.
- NumbersJ. Cole's First Week Sales For "The Off-Season" Are InJ. Cole reaches a new career milestone with the success of "The Off-Season." By Aron A.
- MusicJ. Cole Thanks Fans: "I Appreciate The Love""The Off-Season" holds a No. 1 position & Cole shared his thanks from Rwanda.By Erika Marie
- MusicJ. Cole Selects "m y . l i f e" With 21 Savage & Morray As First "Off-Season" SingleJ. Cole eyes "The Off-Season" standout "m y . l i f e" for a big promotional push.By Joshua Robinson
- NumbersJ. Cole Breaks Records With His New AlbumJ. Cole's new album "The Off-Season" reportedly broke Spotify's one-day streaming record for this year with 62 million streams.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosJ. Cole Drops "a m a r i" Music VideoJ. Cole shares the music video for "a m a r i" off of "The Off-Season." By Aron A.