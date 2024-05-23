Cassie Delivers Heartfelt Message To Fans Following Diddy Assault Footage Leak

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Inside
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Wiz Khalifa, Sean Combs, and Cassie attend Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Getty Images for Vogue)

Cassie spoke of the importance of combating domestic violence and thanked fans for their support amid this Diddy scandal.

The new footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway has taken the Internet by storm, and resulted in the biggest development in this scandal we've seen in a relatively long time. After his apology video, a lot of folks are discussing if there are any further legal steps to take, or if her settled lawsuit should be reopened considering this new, less defensible public perception. It's important to note that all other allegations and accusations against Sean Combs are unconfirmed under a court of law at press time. Regardless, Cassie recently shared a message on social media thanking fans for their support in the wake of this new video and her settlement.

"Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," Cassie's message began. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.

Cassie's Message After Diddy Footage

"Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously," Cassie continued. "My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie."

Meanwhile, folks continue to react to this footage, advocate for victims to speak their truth, and theorize what this means for Diddy moving forward. The Cassie case is not the only think he must answer for, and at this point, it's impossible to tell what the future will look like. Hopefully the discussion around these tragedies and horrors can lead to more prevention down the road. If something as public and hot-button as this can't do so, then we'll stay stuck.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
