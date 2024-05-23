Cassie Delivers Heartfelt Message To Fans Following Diddy Assault Footage Leak

The new footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway has taken the Internet by storm, and resulted in the biggest development in this scandal we've seen in a relatively long time. After his apology video, a lot of folks are discussing if there are any further legal steps to take, or if her settled lawsuit should be reopened considering this new, less defensible public perception. It's important to note that all other allegations and accusations against Sean Combs are unconfirmed under a court of law at press time. Regardless, Cassie recently shared a message on social media thanking fans for their support in the wake of this new video and her settlement.

"Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet," Cassie's message began. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.

"Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously," Cassie continued. "My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie."

Meanwhile, folks continue to react to this footage, advocate for victims to speak their truth, and theorize what this means for Diddy moving forward. The Cassie case is not the only think he must answer for, and at this point, it's impossible to tell what the future will look like. Hopefully the discussion around these tragedies and horrors can lead to more prevention down the road. If something as public and hot-button as this can't do so, then we'll stay stuck.

