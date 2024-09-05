Diddy Accuser’s Lawyer Responds To His Legal Team’s “Disturbing” Motion To Dismiss

BYGabriel Bras Nevares193 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Diddy performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
This legal battle won't end anytime soon.

The legal battle between Diddy and his accusers rages on. Its latest development concerns accuser April Lampros, who claims he committed sexual assault on at least four separate occasions as well as battery, infliction of emotional distress, and gender-motivated violence. According to court documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop, her legal team responded to Sean Combs' team's motion to dismiss with a contesting move on Monday (September 2). Specifically, Lampros' lawyer Tyrone Blackburn motioned to add new allegations to her complaint and to remove the claims of emotional distress against Sony Music and other parties.

"At this time, the plaintiff seeks leave of the court to amend its complaint to withdraw the negligent infliction of emotional distress claim against corporate defendants and to add additional facts to remedy the issues in the pleading identified by the defendants in their respective motions to dismiss," Blackburn stated. Furthermore, it seems like this motion seeks to shift focus from corporate defendants' alleged infliction of emotional distress. Instead, it wants to highlight how Diddy and his team's assessment of Lampros' attorney is an allegedly misleading one.

Read More: Diddy Greets Fans At South Beach Despite Ongoing Lawsuit Drama

Diddy Performing In London

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

For those unaware, Diddy's team motioned to dismiss due in part to Blackburn's alleged lack of credibility. These claims include accusations of pressuring settlements and filing improper cases for the sake of media attention. In response, Lampros' lawyer claimed that the Bad Boy mogul's team developed a "sick obsession" with him that became "disturbing" after initially being "flattering." "[Combs and Bad Boy Records’] counsels attach themselves to a single sentence of an opinion of an unrelated case to try and classify the plaintiff’s pleading as 'salacious' or meritless with the sole intent of forcing defendants to 'settle,'" Blackburn wrote.

"For starters, plaintiff never requested a settlement from defendants [Diddy] and [Bad Boy Records]," he continued. "The plaintiff intends to hold [Diddy] and [Bad Boy] accountable for their actions before a jury of their peers. Secondly, although this writer picks his clients, he does not pick their facts. If [Diddy] had not engaged in salacious criminal behavior, this writer would not have had anything salacious to file. [Diddy's] counsels should spend their time teaching him lessons he clearly missed growing up as a child: 1. No means no, and 2. men should never put their hands (or feet) on women." Blackburn also represents another accuser of Combs', Lil Rod. In addition to this case, there are also multiple others.

Read More: Former Bad Boy President's Alleged Victim Fights To Stay Anonymous Due To Fearing For Her Life

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...