Unnamed Athlete Allegedly Stopped Diddy From Committing Sexual Assault On A Man At Ciroc Event

Will the athlete come forward?

As you all know pretty well by now, lawsuits and allegations against Diddy are pretty much a daily topic. Today there is a new set of legal papers making the rounds online and it includes a pro athlete. However, the sports star is nameless. The allegation traces back to a Ciroc promotional party (one of Diddy's many business ventures) in a which a former business partner and rapper was invited to. According to the Jasmine Brand, he alleges that he was asked to meet with Diddy a private office room.

Later into the October 20 documents, the man alleges that he remembers realizing that the embattled mogul was intoxicated when he entered the room. After that, that is when things got extremely uncomfortable and allegedly disturbing. Diddy allegedly approached the rapper and exposed his genitals. After that, the record founder felt up the man's genitals through his pants and squeezed them in a “rough and sexual manner." However, before things "escalated," that's when his alleged knight in shining armor arrived.

Diddy Was Allegedly Shut Down From Furthering His Advances

The anonymous athlete happened to walk into the room and intervened, stopping any further sexual advance. Overall, it's another bad look for Diddy, even though some feel people shouldn't be quick to jump to conclusions on him. Busta Rhymes is one of those folks, as he says that it doesn't have anything to do with the genre. "His situation is not a hip-hop situation. And I also would like for everyone to be mindful of the thirst and the urgency and the need to speak on the situation." While the correlation is debatable, it's near impossible at this point for him image to be cleared.