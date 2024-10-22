Unnamed Athlete Allegedly Stopped Diddy From Committing Sexual Assault On A Man At Ciroc Event

BYZachary Horvath382 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Khaled Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Sean Combs speaks onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Will the athlete come forward?

As you all know pretty well by now, lawsuits and allegations against Diddy are pretty much a daily topic. Today there is a new set of legal papers making the rounds online and it includes a pro athlete. However, the sports star is nameless. The allegation traces back to a Ciroc promotional party (one of Diddy's many business ventures) in a which a former business partner and rapper was invited to. According to the Jasmine Brand, he alleges that he was asked to meet with Diddy a private office room.

Later into the October 20 documents, the man alleges that he remembers realizing that the embattled mogul was intoxicated when he entered the room. After that, that is when things got extremely uncomfortable and allegedly disturbing. Diddy allegedly approached the rapper and exposed his genitals. After that, the record founder felt up the man's genitals through his pants and squeezed them in a “rough and sexual manner." However, before things "escalated," that's when his alleged knight in shining armor arrived.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Lands New Trial Date After Scheduling Conflict With Rolling Loud

Diddy Was Allegedly Shut Down From Furthering His Advances

The anonymous athlete happened to walk into the room and intervened, stopping any further sexual advance. Overall, it's another bad look for Diddy, even though some feel people shouldn't be quick to jump to conclusions on him. Busta Rhymes is one of those folks, as he says that it doesn't have anything to do with the genre. "His situation is not a hip-hop situation. And I also would like for everyone to be mindful of the thirst and the urgency and the need to speak on the situation." While the correlation is debatable, it's near impossible at this point for him image to be cleared.

What are your thoughts on this alleged Diddy encounter in which an unnamed athlete intervened? How much do you buy this whole allegation? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Diddy. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and pop culture.

Read More: Jeannie Mai Claims Jeezy Is Ghosting Her And Owes More Than $500K In Child Support And Car Payments

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...