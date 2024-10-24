Jadakiss Reflects On Why Diddy Parties Were The "GOAT"

'Kiss made it clear that this was before all the allegations.

Amid all the allegations against Diddy, whether federal or civil, you probably haven't heard a lot of positive things about his infamous parties these days. But before this scandal really blew up, these shindigs and celebrations had a much more positive reputation and place in the culture. If you need to see why, look no further than Jadakiss' recent comments on them, which he issued while on Complex's "GOAT Talk" series alongside his son, Jae'Won. The LOX MC spoke on signing with Bad Boy Records and how this exposed them to a whole new party scene, which was very different from what they were used to.

"Some of the best parties we was ever in our life was a Diddy party! This is long before anything, any [allegations], any of that," Jadakiss expressed. In addition, he said that he and his rap group only attended "house parties and parties in gymnasiums" before linking with Bad Boy. "With him is the first time we was ever in Cipriani or any of that kind of s**t." 'Kiss also gave a specific example of one of the most impressive get-togethers in his opinion, which is also characteristic of what he appreciates – or rather, appreciated – about those events.

Jadakiss Talks About Diddy Parties

Jadakiss told his son Jae'Won that, at the start of his career, he went to a tour launch party that Diddy held before hitting the road. "We had a party, then the tour buses was outside, then we went on tour after the party. That was the GOAT party, that was incredible," he recalled. Considering how Sean Combs' case is progressing and all the alleged details surrounding it, you won't find many more praiseful words for these parties these days.

On that note, there are still a lot of accusations emerging against Diddy, especially around his alleged behavior at these parties. However, Jadakiss maintained that he only refers to the good parts about them, not the more serious alleged activity that went down. At the end of the day, two things can be true at once. Many appreciate that he made this distinction clear for the audience.