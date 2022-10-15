50 Cent says that his upcoming podcast, Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord, will be the “new Narcos,” referring to Netflix’s popular series. The new podcast will see 50 and investigative journalist Charlie Webster speak with Jay and Peter Flores, who helped take down the infamous drug lord.

“This is the first time the twins speak, they moved over 130 tons of cocaine and heroin this story is wild, It’s just a different level,” 50 wrote on Instagram, earlier this week. “This is going to be the New NARCOS.”

The podcast will see the Flores twins speak with 50 and Webster for the first time, detailing how they moved over $2 billion worth of drugs across North America, to becoming government informants.

A synopsis for the show reads: “After two successful prison escapes and three arrests, Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán is finally behind bars in the United States. But it wasn’t easy to finally capture the most prolific and dangerous drug lord. In the end, it took twin brothers from Chicago to bring down the powerful Cartel dealer – and they’ll pay for it for the rest of their lives.”

The eight-part series will become available on streaming platforms on October 19.

