50 Cent teased another new television show that he is planning on releasing, this time centered around the Flores twins. In his announcement on Instagram, 50 labeled the series "the new Narcos."

"The windy cities on Flores twins coming soon, you might want to Google That!" he captioned mugshots of the two men. "THE NEW NARCO’s. let’s go! #bransonscognac #lecheminduroi."



Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

The Flores twins, Pedro Flores and Margarito Flores, are two of the most significant drug informants in U.S. history. The pair helped put away legendary cartel leader, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera. In exchange, the two received lighter, 14-year prison sentences.

The twins have admitted to smuggling at least 1,500 kilograms of cocaine into the United States per month from 2005 to 2008, for the Sinaloa cartel.

50's Flores twins announcement is on the heels of revealing that he'll be making a series based on Snoop Dogg's infamous 1993 murder case. 50 appeared to hint that the show was already greenlit in a post on Thursday.

“I’m afraid this is going to be a problem for everything on Tv,” 50 wrote in a tweet. “A moment in time ( MURDER WAS THE CASE ) when the dream you have been wishing for feels like a nightmare. You think you know you have no idea.@snoopdogg story is crazy BOOM Green Light Gang I don’t miss.”

