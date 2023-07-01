50 Cent recently took to social media to post photos of the top-performing rap albums. He shared a photo of the rap albums with the most first-week sales. The top two albums were The Eminem Show and The Marshall Mathers LP, followed by 50 Cent’s The Massacre. Eminem’s Encore appeared later in the list, just behind 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

His next photo includes a numbered list of the most-streamed rap albums released in the 2000s. Eminem takes the lead again with The Eminem Show, followed by 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The rapper took the opportunity to flex on his competitors while giving Eminem his flowers. “The funny sh*t is only @eminem sold more then me,” he captioned the post, “I made n***as so uncomfortable they don’t want to remember LOL.”

Eminem Outsold 50 Cent

It’s no doubt that Eminem has made a dramatic impact on the world of hip hop, with his various hit albums and Grammy wins. 50 Cent isn’t the artist’s only peer to praise him as of late. In an interview last month, Big Daddy Kane discussed interviewing Eminem for his documentary Paragraphs I Manifest. He described how the rapper provided him with valuable insight on things he hadn’t previously considered. “The interview with Eminem was very, very intense,” he revealed. “He mentioned some things that I never really paid attention to or thought about, like the way I had to really sit and say, ‘You sure I’m the first person that did that? Like hold on, let me double check.’ He mentioned something that I never really thought about or paid attention to.”

Tony Yayo also recently spoke on Eminem, revealing the first moment he knew he was “real.” He explained that at the “In Da Club” music video shoot, Suge Knight tried to intimidate 50 Cent and his crew. He then revealed that most of the people on set were afraid, while Eminem simply said, “I don’t give a f**k, man!”

