The fanbase of a popular rapper or singer can either be a blessing or a curse to others. In the entertainment industry, especially with music, fanbases have been known to be incredibly loyal to their idols. While this proves positive sometimes, there are many controversial elements that the average “stan” possesses. Hip Hop and its neighboring genres aren’t left out of the conversation as well, boasting some of the most toxic fanbases around.

Many popular artists boast millions of followers around the globe. Some of these loyal devotees have gained a notorious reputation for their questionable behavior over the years. While fanbases of other rappers and singers are usually primary targets, fellow celebrities are also affected by scary fans. These controversial fanbases have gone to great lengths to protect or defend their favorite stars, and oftentimes, this proves problematic.

Kanye West

Kanye West

Kanye West’s fans don’t really have an agreed-upon name for their fandom, but they’ve often followed in their idol’s footsteps in stirring up controversy. West has made many problematic statements in the last couple of years that have garnered much attention. The rapper publicly supported Donald Trump, and made questionable comments about slavery and women’s rights. However, his fans relentlessly defend him, claiming West to be a “woke genius” who can do no wrong. His fans have also severely targeted and harassed Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, and other women West has had public rifts with.

Beyoncé (BeyHive)

Beyoncé (BeyHive)

As much as Beyoncé’s Beyhive dedicate their time to praising their Queen Bey, they’ve also, on numerous occasions, used the same drive to cuss out anyone who speaks out against her. The Beyhive is fiercely protective of Beyoncé and have launched multiple attack campaigns on other celebrities. Most notable of these are Kelis, Keri Hilson, and Rachel Roy, who have experienced firsthand, the devastating sting of the Hive. Beyoncé has, in fact, encouraged her fans to stop the bullying, but they’ve insisted she mind her business. So if Beyoncé herself isn’t free from a cheeky blow or two, nobody’s really safe from their antics.

Nicki Minaj

It’s impossible to list the most controversial fanbases in the world and leave out the iconic Barbz. Nicki Minaj’s fans can be as sweet as her 2011 cotton candy hairdo, and as vicious as a Black Mamba. The rapper herself isn’t free of controversy, but her fanbase would never let a negative word slip through about their icon. They’ve blown up people’s phones who have spoken out against her, even going as far as sending death threats. The Barbz have gotten people fired from their jobs, and located people’s home addresses. Heck, they even tried to get Remy Ma arrested, and still enjoy a recurring sparring match with Cardi B’s fans, Bardi Gang.

Eminem

Eminem

Eminem’s career is widely revered, and rightfully so. He is one of the most prolific and talented rappers of all time. Nevertheless, he’s the reason the word “stan” exists in the first place. His career has been mired in controversy, from homophobia to run-ins with the law. However, he has also made several misogynistic statements since he first started out, spurring feuds with many women. From claiming he would punch Lana Del Rey, to countless claims that he had a relationship with Mariah Carey, Eminem’s targeting of women is highly questionable. Regardless, the rapper’s fanbase could care less. All they care about is his legacy, and completely overlook his growth as a person.

Chris Brown (Team Breezy)

Chris Brown (Team Breezy)

Chris Brown’s career has unfortunately been tainted by numerous assault accusations by women and other celebrities. This also includes a restraining order against him by his ex Karrueche Tran. Despite these facts, his fans, known as Team Breezy, harass anyone who brings up his problematic behaviors online. They also maintain that Brown’s attempted “cancellation” by the media is a result of racial profiling. Not only is that untrue, but it serves to take away from real issues surrounding profiling.

Drake (Team Drizzy)

Drake (Team Drizzy)

Drake’s fanbase might be tamer in comparison to other rappers’ fans, but they can still be pretty exhausting. Insisting your favorite rapper is the best thing since sliced bread is no issue, but Drake fans take it up a notch to bash other musical artists. The rapper’s fanbase has held grudges with many celebrities over the years. Their cult-like behavior is attributed to wishing, to some extent, that they could be Drake himself. Notwithstanding, like many other fandoms, Drake is also caught in the crossfires, as many of his fans want him to go back to “the old Drake.”

Rihanna (Navy)

Rihanna (Navy)

Rihanna’s fans, aptly called the Navy, are some of the fiercest online warriors of the Internet age. Their excesses seem to have been curbed now that Rihanna’s pumped the brakes on her music. However, you can still catch them going toe to toe with other fandoms about the supremacy of their leader. Rihanna’s fanbase has dealt blows online to several singers and rappers over the years. These days, when they’re not loving on the singer, they’re beefing with her for not releasing new music.

