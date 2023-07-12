Tony Yayo doesn’t doubt that Eminem is with the sh*ts. During his appearance on Drink Champs, the G-Unit rapper recounted the infamous showdown between 50 Cent and Suge Knight at the “In Da Club” music video shoot. If you don’t know, Suge apparently tried to run up and intimidate 50 Cent and other members of the Aftermath crew, only to bounce out shortly after Fif and co. made it clear that they would put up a fight. However, it was Eminem, who was at the height of his career, that was apparently willing to lead the brigade.

On Drink Champs, Tony Yayo provided a hilarious account of what went on that day. He explained that dancers and extras on the set began panicking as they yelled, “Suge is coming!” He detailed a chaotic environment as pieces of the set and cameras fell to the ground while crew members fled. “Look, Suge came but this is why I always respected Eminem, 50 Cent and n***as that was with us,” he said. Yayo explained that he was startled by the individuals rolling with Suge due to their face tattoos. Still, he was ready for war, explaining, “If we don’t pop now, it’s back to the hood.”

Tony Yayo’s Respect For Eminem

While Eminem, 50 Cent, and their crew were ready to fight against Suge Knight and his crew of alleged Blood members, Yayo explained that the Death Row CEO was largely waiting to see what happened before he acted. “This the sh*t about Suge. He’ll light the cigar – he trying to see what you’re going to do,” he said. “Eminem, 50, everyone outside. [Suge] lights his cigar. I was buggin’ ‘cause I seen – this is when I knew Eminem was real. He was like, ‘I don’t give a f*ck, man,’” Yayo said in his best Eminem impression. “I was like, ‘Damn, Eminem is a real n***a.’”

Yayo continued, “50’s n***as outside, [like], ‘Wassup?!’ and then the n***a Suge just walked away. Mexican n***as looked kind of confused like they didn’t know what was going on. Eminem came outside 100%.” Again, Yayo reiterated that Eminem stated, “I don’t give a f**k, man!’” and explained that Proof previously had a run-in with Suge Knight where he accused the music mogul of murdering Tupac. Check the clip above.

