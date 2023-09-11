Lil Nas X Helped His Brother Accept His Own Bisexuality, “Long Live Montero” Doc Reveals

Lil Nas X helped his brother come to terms with his own bisexuality, as detailed in his new documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero. According to Entertainment Weekly, which witnessed the world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday night, Nas’ brother Tramon Hill speaks about receiving support from the rapper. The film as a whole details Nas’ debut tour, 2022’s Long Live Montero.

“My brother really opened doors for a lot of people,” Hill says in the film, as noted by EW. “Yeah, he opened a door for me. What I mean by that, like, I’m not gay, though, you feel me? I’m bisexual. He helped me be real with myself. My brother made me more open to it.”

Lil Nas X On The "Long Live Montero Tour"

Later, Hill speaks about how his relationships may be affected by coming out. “If you f–k with me, you f–l with me. If you don’t, you don’t. Bye. Get out of my presence. I don’t need you,” Hill says. “At the end of the day, people are going to f–k with who they f–k with, so stop trying to chase a friend. A friend is going to always be there.”

When the film premiered, it was delayed by 20 minutes after a bomb threat was called into the venue. Authorities eventually found the threat not to the credible. Nas has still not announced a release date for the film. Elsewhere in it, he discusses meeting Viola Davis at the L.A. grocery store, Erewhon. “I met Viola Davis at an Erewhon, but I don’t think she knew who the f– I was,” Nas says in the film. “I was like, ‘I’m such a big fan,’ and she was like, ‘Oh, thanks,’ and she hurried out the store. It was kind of funny.”

