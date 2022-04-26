Long Live Montero Tour
- MusicLil Nas X “Inspired” After “Long Live Montero” Premiere Bomb ThreatLil Nas X hit the studio after a bomb threat was called into the TIFF premiere of his new documentary.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Nas X Helped His Brother Accept His Own Bisexuality, “Long Live Montero” Doc RevealsLil Nas X has a documentary about his "Long Live Montero" tour on the way.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Jokes That He "Fell In Love" With A "Homophobic Protester" Outside Of ConcertWhile on the Long Live Montero Tour, he tried to buy them pizza but they rejected his offer.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Nas X Announces New "Long Live Montero" TourLil Nas X will kick off his "Long Live Montero" tour in North America this September, with a European leg to follow directly after. By Brianna Lawson