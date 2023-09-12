Lil Nas X “Inspired” After “Long Live Montero” Premiere Bomb Threat

Lil Nas X apparently felt “inspired” after a bomb threat was called into the premiere of his documentary, Long Live Montero, according to the film’s co-director, Carlos López Estrada. The filmmaker says that Nas booked a studio session after the incident and went to record new music.

“We got to experience in five minutes what the life of Montero is like,” Estrada told Indiewire. “And at the base of it all, it was this really awful, just horrific thing that you would have someone who disagrees with your worldview … They want to threaten your safety and make you feel scared for your life. That’s like the most horrible thing that a human can do to another. But you look past that and then Montero has this sort of amazing irreverence to him of just being like, ‘Yeah, but how rockstar is that?’”

Read More: Lil Nas X TIFF Premiere Delayed By 30 Minutes Due To Bomb Threat

Lil Nas X Attends TIFF Premiere Of "Long Live Montero"

“He said he felt inspired and he booked his studio and he went to record,’” Estrada said. “This was at 2:00 a.m. and I was just like, ‘What better token of appreciation can we get from our subject, from the coolest artist in the world to say that you made a movie about me. We premiered it together. We did a Q&A. And his reaction to it is, ‘I’m inspired. I’m going to go create more.’ It is like, ‘Oh, we’re good. Whatever happens to the movie next is not up to us. But that’s incredible.’”

As for the film itself, attendees at TIFF say the film follows Nas' Long Live Montero tour and features Nas' brother reflecting on how he came to terms with his own bisexuality. Additionally, Nas recalls running into Viola Davis at an Erewhon store in Los Angeles.

Read More: Lil Nas X Helped His Brother Accept His Own Bisexuality, “Long Live Montero” Doc Reveals

[Via]