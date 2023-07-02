Michael Imperioli says that he doesn’t want “bigots and homophobes” watching his films and movies after the Supreme Court ruled that businesses can refuse to serve same-sex couples on the basis of religion. Imperioli has roles in The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas, and more.

“I’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I’ve been in,” Imperioli wrote on Instagram, over the weekend. “Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA! USA!”

Read More: James Gandolfini & Michael Imperioli Got So Drunk Filming “The Sopranos” They Were Tied To A Tree

Michael Imperioli At “The Sopranos” 20th Anniversary Panel

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Michael Imperioli attends the “The Sopranos” 20th Anniversary Panel Discussion at S.V.A. Theater on January 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)

Later, Imperioli added in the comments section that “hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view.” In another comment, he wrote: “America is becoming d

*mber by the minute.” Many fans agreed with him following the controversial decision.

Justice Neil Gorsuch penned the Supreme Court’s decision on the ruling, arguing that “the First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands.” The vote passed 6-3 with five conservative judges agreeing with Gorsuch.

Michael Imperioli Shades The Supreme Court

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @realmichaelimperioli

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a dissenting opinion on the matter. “Today, the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class,” she wrote. She further called this a “sad day in American constitutional law and the lives of LGBT people.” The move is just the latest in a series of polarizing rulings the Supreme Court has handed down in recent days.

Read More: Supreme Court Strikes Down Student Loan Forgiveness, Joe Biden Responds

[Via]