Katt Williams Regrets Michael Jackson Jokes And Thanks His Sister Janet For Her Grace

Even Katt knows where he could've pumped the brakes.

Even though Katt Williams became a staunchly outspoken comedic voice this year, he knows when he went too far and where he can continue to go full blast with his craft. Moreover, during a recent interview at the Vulture festival, he spoke on some jokes that he made in the past about Michael Jackson and how he feels kind of regretful about it. It's unclear what jokes the comedian is specifically talking about when it comes to the King of Pop, but he spoke on how his work often falls victim to oppressive systems highlighting a Black man taking another Black man down.

"I shouldn't have, honestly," Katt Williams remarked concerning his Michael Jackson jokes. "Like, some of these things are the reason that the enemy decides to go ahead and let you be famous. It's your ability to tear down your own kind no matter how high they are. On the other hand, my job is to be funny first and to voice the opinion of a group that doesn't get to have their opinion out there, right? So as a Black man, if you don't love yourself, you don't love me.

Katt Williams Speaks On Michael Jackson Jokes

"So those were the jokes of a guy that was hurt, you know? By an icon," Katt Williams continued about his Michael Jackson reflections before thanking the superstar's singer for her grace. "And so I was telling those jokes. The fact that years later, Janet Jackson said she still loved me despite the jokes that I told about her brother is probably one of the most magnificent things, you know? Just because, I say a lot of hilarious s**t. But it costs me every time, you know? Like, I'm never unscathed in these situations."