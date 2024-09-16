The Alchemist Hypes Fans Up With Tracklist & Cover Art For New Album "The Genuine Articulate"

"Mac Miller: A Celebration Of Life" Concert Benefiting The Launch Of The Mac Miller Circles Fund
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 31: Rapper The Alchemist performs onstage during the Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life benefit concert on October 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Uncle Al is right around the corner.

The Alchemist is dropping a new album on Friday (September 20), and fans couldn't be more excited about yet another release in this prolific catalog. The legendary producer led the rollout with the single "Ferraris In The Rain" featuring ScHoolboy Q, indicating that this will boast many lyrical performances from him as an MC. Now, he shared the jagged but slightly regal cover art for the project, as well as the features for it. Across 8 tracks, Uncle Al will spit verses alongside Action Bronson, Big Body Bes, Havoc (all love to Mobb Deep, RIP Prodigy), Conway The Machine, and Larry June.

Moreover, this should make up for the disappointment that many fans expressed when Eminem released the Expanded Mourner's Edition of his new album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). Many fans hoped that The Alchemist would lend some production to new deluxe cuts, but this was sadly not the case. Their strong bond has led many to beg for more collaborations, but it looks like they're saving those for a very special occasion. Hopefully that's sooner rather than later...

The Alchemist's The Genuine Articulate: Cover Art & Features

What's more is that The Alchemist's prolific streak obviously doesn't just refer to his projects and releases as a solo or collaborative artist, but also to his production work with other musicians. For example, he recently produced A$AP Rocky's latest Don't Be Dumb single, "Ruby Rosary" featuring J. Cole. It was a welcome surprise as a team-up, with the tender, eerie, and languid beat contrasting with Rocky's typically animated delivery. Of course, Cole does his thing, too. We can't wait to see what comes next, especially if it's as new and exciting of a joint effort as that.

Fortunately, we already have a good idea of what that could look like. Big Sean recently revealed that he and The Alchemist are working on a full collab project. The latter just produced the former's "Together Forever" off of his new album Better Me Than You, and they previously linked on "Palisades, CA" off of the beatsmith's Larry June joint LP The Great Escape. We can't wait for Friday and beyond!

