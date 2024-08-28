The Alchemist Hints At J Cole Collaboration For "The Fall Off"

The Alchemist also mentioned possibly working with another Dreamville artist.

J Cole may have landed a collaboration with The Alchemist for his upcoming album, The Fall Off. Answering questions from fans on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Alc replied with a zipper-mouth face emoji when a user asked if he produced any tracks on the highly-anticipated project. He also addressed working with another Dreamville artist in JID. “Stay tuned and find out," he remarked of that possibility.

In responses to the post, fans demanded to know when The Fall Off will actually be dropping. It's been over three years since Cole's last studio album, The Off-Season, although he did release the mixtape, Might Delete Later, back in April. Other fans joked that the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 may end up releasing before fans get their hands on Cole's next effort.

J Cole Performs During Dreamville Music Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 07: J. Cole performs at the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 07, 2024 (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

Daylyt, who appeared on the Might Delete Later cut "Pi," revealed that he heard The Fall Off back in April. “Cole is going out with a nuclear missile, I’m telling y’all that,” he said on Instagram live at the time. “It’s his last go-around and he literally was like, ‘I don’t give a f*ck about radio; I just wanna show the world my pen before I die.’ I heard it, all of it. It is the most amazingest rapping I have seen and heard thus far.”

The Alchemist Might Be Teaming Up With J Cole

Alchemist's Q&A on X comes after he announced a new concert series, ALC & Friends, the first installment of which will be taking place in Los Angeles in October. He'll be bringing along Earl Sweatshirt, Roc Marciano, Armand Hammer, and Navy Blue. Be on the lookout for further updates on J Cole and The Alchemist on HotNewHipHop.

