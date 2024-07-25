Eminem & Slim Shady To Roast Eachother In Digital “Face-Off”

The full roast battle, created in collaboration with "Complex," drops on July 29.

Earlier this month, Eminem unleashed his new album The Death Of Slim Shady, which sees him try to take down his iconic alter ego for good. Now, it looks like he's leaning into this theme once again in an upcoming digital short. The short was created in collaboration with Complex, and will put both Eminem and Slim Shady to the test in an 11-minute "roast battle." The outlet shared a preview for the short today, and it will be released in full on July 29.

In the teaser, a Slim Shady deepfake sits across from Eminem, terrorizing him as they argue about getting canceled. "Only when the dust settles do we discover which one wins the war for the soul of Eminem," Complex teases. From the looks of things, Slim Shady isn't letting up, but neither is Em.

Complex Drops Teaser For Slim Shady Vs. Marshall Mathers "Face-Off"

The trippy trailer has fans praising both Eminem and Complex for their creative use of artificial intelligence, and looking forward to seeing what's to come. The digital battle is sure to be a fun addition to the project, which has already been a major success. The Death Of Slim Shady earned Eminem his 11th No. 1 on the Billboard 200, breaking Taylor Swift's 12-week streak with The Tortured Poets Department. It moved 287K copies in its first week alone, and that's without physical sales, as hard copies have yet to ship.

Eminem's also celebrating some less conventional feats following the eagerly anticipated release. His 42-second-long interlude "Trouble" is now the second shortest song ever to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. What do you think of Eminem teaming up with Complex for a digital face-off with his alter ego? Are you looking forward to seeing who comes out on top on July 29? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.