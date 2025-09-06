Latto & Ice Spice Bury The Hatchet On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

There's a lot of drama going on in the hip-hop world right now, but fortunately, our latest Fire Emoji playlist update gets straight to the point. In fact, this week saw one particular narrative take a massive turn, as a long-rumored femcee beef seems squashed... Or at least sanctioned by both sides.

Of course, we're talking about "Gyatt," the first collaboration between Ice Spice and Latto. They feuded for years before this, a fanbase war mostly based on interpreted shade and a few obvious disses. But fortunately, they decided to take their rivalry to the booth and craft a steady and minimal banger that shows off some very fun flows from both artists.

However, there are some fans who think that the Atlanta spitter actually dissed the Bronx femcee on this song, and the other way around. Whether that's coincidental, intentional, or completely speculative, we'd rather that folks with tension in the game recur to this strategy more often.

Is there another chapter to this story? We will just have to wait what they come out with next, together or separately.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji, we also got an unsurprisingly sweet new single from Don Toliver. Glossy synths and icy trap drums open "Tiramisu" up with a lot of flair and drama, and it didn't need anything else to do so. The rest of the cut stays in this ethereal space quite well, especially thanks to the Cactus Jack signee's dynamic vocal delivery.

In comparison to more recent Don material, it sounds like this is more of a return to his early styles. We'll see if his next full-length fully returns to his roots or if it mixes those talents with a new direction.

Finally on Fire Emoji, we wanted to shout out Tierra Whack for her new song for the HIM soundtrack, "Tip Toe." As expected for a soundtrack cut, this one amps up the drama and sticks to its guns.