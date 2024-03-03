Drake Wants To Pay A Fan's Deceased Mother's House Off

Drake's recently become known for his charitable spirit on tour, whether it was last year's It's All A Blur trek with 21 Savage or his current Big As The What? expansion with J. Cole. Moreover, a fan in Kansas City got a huge blessing and a cathartic moment of tribute on his show on Saturday (March 2). Moreover, the 6ix God received a note onstage from a nearby concert-goer who asked him if he could pay off his deceased mother's house.

"This is it?" Drake asked the fan who passed him a note explaining their situation. "You said, 'Pay off my mom's house, rest in peace.' Your mom passed away? Alright, and you owe... Oh, this is the outstanding balance right here. This is a lot of money right here. But you know what? I'ma pay off your momma's house for you. That's a lot of money right here. That's 106 bands right here, but I'm gonna pay out of my pocket, that's going to come from me. Rest in peace to your momma, rest in peace to your momma."

Drake Does Huge Favor For Fan Who Lost His Mother: Watch

We wonder what hoops Drake and his team have to go through in order to get this money to the right person, and that presumably difficult process is just another reason to admire the effort. However, news around the Big As The What? tour became quite tragic and saddening as of late. A mother and daughter tragically lost their lives as they made their way home from the Missouri concert when a car struck them on the street. The Toronto entertainer paid tribute to their memory during a Buffalo stop.

Meanwhile, this run of shows also brought along its fair share of special guests, such as Machine Gun Kelly and Doe Boy at Drizzy and Cole's Cleveland concert. As such, it's been a pretty balanced trek so far that brings fun, hope, spectacle, tender moments, and above all, great connection through art. While we can say the same about many artists on tour, these gestures are going above and beyond. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, check back in with HNHH.

