JT Stunned By Fan’s Very Accurate Halloween Look

With Halloween right around the corner, both fans and celebrities alike are showing off their costumes. For one fan in particular, they chose to go as City Girls rapper JT and her partner Lil Uzi Vert. The pictures made the rounds online and eventually ended up in front of the rapper herself. "I thought this was me!" she commented on the post. Fans also took to the comments to agree with her assessment. Check out all the fan reactions to the post below.

"I did too when I first saw it. Like, JT done went to the other side," the top comment on the post reads. Other fans agreed. "I thought that was JT and Leslie too," and "I thought this was JT and Latto hugged up" two other fans agreed. In other social media posts made recently, the rapper mused on possibly changing her rap alias. When a fan pointed out that the name under which she operates can't trend because it's only two letters, it got the City Girl musing on if she should pick out a new rap name.

JT Sees Fan Who Looks Just Like Her

Earlier this week, JT tried to elaborate on a viral situation that happened earlier this year. She and Lil Uzi Vert had a viral fight during the BET Awards and internet sleuths believed it had something to do with Ice Spice. Despite all parties denying it, the rumor persisted and she had to shut it down all over again insisting that "it was never about another artist."

One person who disagrees with her series of events is ASAP Bari. The rapper was also involved in the confrontation and took to Instagram in a profanity-laced rant about it. He attacked JT for the low album sales of the new City Girls project and claimed that Ice Spice was the reason the fight started after all. What do you think of JT's reaction to seeing a fan dressing up as her for Halloween? Let us know in the comment section below.

