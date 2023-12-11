Yung Miami Channels Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" For New IG Photo Dump

Over the weekend, Yung Miami took to Instagram to drop off a new photo dump, posing in what appears to be a Resha Roulette warehouse. The City Girl sits atop some boxes, posing in a simple white crop top and some fun patterned jeans. She seemingly channeled Nicki Minaj for her caption, quoting her new Pink Friday 2 track with Lil Uzi Vert, "Everybody."

"These b*tches all on my boddyyyyy!!!!" she captioned the carousel. Countless fans are flooding her comments section with compliments, glad that she's showing love to Nicki following her big release. The other half of City Girls, JT, even chimed in, calling her the "HBIC." Though most fans are showing her love, some continue to express concern for the Caresha Please host amid the recent allegations against Diddy.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Calls Out Yung Miami Amid Diddy Lawsuit

Yung Miami Quotes Nicki Minaj In New IG Caption

Last month, Diddy's ex Cassie filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, physical and emotional abuse, and more. They settled shortly after, however, three additional women have since come forward with similar allegations. He's denied any wrongdoing, declaring that "enough is enough" following news of his fourth lawsuit. Some of Yung Miami's fans have been urging her to speak up amid the chatter surrounding the Bad Boy Records founder, but it appears as though she's uninterested. She's continued to post on social media, seemingly unbothered by fans' demands.

She even recently spent some time in the recording studio, revealing that amid the drama, she's back to feeling like herself again. It's unclear what she was working on, but fans think it could be a follow-up to City Girls' RAW, or even a new solo project. What do you think of Yung Miami's latest photo dump? What about the City Girl quoting Nicki Minaj's new album Pink Friday 2 in her caption? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Yung Miami Unbothered By "RAW" Album Sales Projections Critics

[Via]