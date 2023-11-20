Yung Miami Enjoys Dolphins Game With Her Kids Amid Diddy Allegations

Last week, Cassie filed a bombshell lawsuit against Diddy, which came with a long and disturbing list of allegations. She accuses the Bad Boy Records founder of rape, physical and emotional abuse, and more. They've since reached a settlement, and Diddy's lawyer released a statement maintaining the performer's innocence yesterday. “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," he wrote. "Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Amid chatter surrounding the allegations, fans have been curious about what the lawsuit could mean for his current relationship with Yung Miami. The two of them have been an item for some time now, though they've never been exclusive publicly. The City Girl has yet to address the allegations, despite fans' demands. Recently, Diddy's "Act Bad" collaborator spent some time with her children, sharing new clips from an outing to a Dolphins game.

Yung Miami Attends Dolphins Game

In a new clip, she's seen dressed head-to-toe in Dolphins garb, heading to the game with her little ones trailing behind her. She appears to be in good spirits amid the difficult circumstances, prompting quite a bit of controversy among internet users. While some are worried for her safety, others are more concerned that she still appears to support Diddy despite the allegations against him. Many are also coming to her defense for not speaking out, claiming that she has a right to privacy while she decides how to navigate the debacle.

Only time will tell whether or not she decides to comment on the situation publicly. What do you think of Yung Miami taking her children to a Dolphins game after Cassie's disturbing allegations against Diddy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

