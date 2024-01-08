Chloe Bailey Shares A Stunning Series Of Bikini Thirst Traps

Chloe Bailey spent almost all of 2023 sharing one scintillating thirst trap after another. Earlier today she dropped yet another set of pics for fans. In the new photos, she sports a unique-looking bikini combining leopard print and flowers. She's also standing in front of a gorgeous-looking tropical ocean scenery. But in the comments, most fans are focusing on something else entirely.

"You gonna apologize for cussing us out even tho we were right," one of the top comments reads. It's in reference to Chloe's sister Halle who recently gave birth to her first child. Fans speculated about her potentially being pregnant for months even though she hadn't publicly announced it. The rumors got prevalent enough that Chloe herself posted a heated response to them. Fans took to the comments in bulk to try and get an apology out of her. "Let’s get to the real topic at hand. Why did you get on Beyoncés internet and yell at us for nothing knowing your sister was pregnant?" and "So you knew she was pregnant the entire time & you going off on us" other comments read. Check out the full post and reactions to it below.

Elsewhere in the comments, fans speculate on whether the photos she posted were edited. "This threw me off for a second; it looks very edited" one of the top comments on the post reads. "You too beautiful to be over editing like this" and "girl who tf face is that?!" other comments read. Most fans don't specifically cite any evidence of where they think edits have been made though. Numerous celebrities online face allegations of altering photos they post to social media and this isn't the first time similar allegations have been made against Chloe.

