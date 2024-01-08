Chloe Bailey Shares A Stunning Series Of Bikini Thirst Traps

Fans in the comments debated whether she edited the photos.

BYLavender Alexandria
"The Color Purple" Premiere - Arrivals

Chloe Bailey spent almost all of 2023 sharing one scintillating thirst trap after another. Earlier today she dropped yet another set of pics for fans. In the new photos, she sports a unique-looking bikini combining leopard print and flowers. She's also standing in front of a gorgeous-looking tropical ocean scenery. But in the comments, most fans are focusing on something else entirely.

"You gonna apologize for cussing us out even tho we were right," one of the top comments reads. It's in reference to Chloe's sister Halle who recently gave birth to her first child. Fans speculated about her potentially being pregnant for months even though she hadn't publicly announced it. The rumors got prevalent enough that Chloe herself posted a heated response to them. Fans took to the comments in bulk to try and get an apology out of her. "Let’s get to the real topic at hand. Why did you get on Beyoncés internet and yell at us for nothing knowing your sister was pregnant?" and "So you knew she was pregnant the entire time & you going off on us" other comments read. Check out the full post and reactions to it below.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Reveals Her Biggest Celebrity Crush

Chloe Bailey's Thirst Traps Sparked Heated Comments

Elsewhere in the comments, fans speculate on whether the photos she posted were edited. "This threw me off for a second; it looks very edited" one of the top comments on the post reads. "You too beautiful to be over editing like this" and "girl who tf face is that?!" other comments read. Most fans don't specifically cite any evidence of where they think edits have been made though. Numerous celebrities online face allegations of altering photos they post to social media and this isn't the first time similar allegations have been made against Chloe.

What do you think of Chloe Bailey's newest thirst traps? Do you think she used a filter or editing for some of the pictures? Do you think she owes fans an apology for her reaction to Halle's pregnancy rumors? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Reveals How She Handles Cheaters

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.