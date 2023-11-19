Chloe Bailey Serves Goddess In Curve-Hugging White Gown

Chloe Bailey recently took to Instagram to show off the fit she rocked for GQ's Men Of The Year event. The songstress stunned in a long reflective white gown, which she paired with some bold bangles. She complimented the elegant party dress with a neutral glam and long braids. "I barely step out.. but when i do," she captioned the eye-catching carousel. Fans, of course, have flooded her comments section with compliments, noting how she never fails to give goddess vibes.

At the event, Bailey linked up with plenty of her celebrity gal pals, including Megan Thee Stallion, Jordyn Woods, and Dua Lipa. She even shared a snippet alongside Druski. The duo were all smiles, bringing each other in close for a hug. The event celebrated 2024 honorees Travis Scott, Tom Ford, Jacob Elordi, and Kim Kardashian.

Chloe Bailey Stuns In GQ's Men Of The Year Party Look

Bailey's no stranger to serving looks, however. She frequently flexes her elaborate outfits on the Gram, winning the hearts of followers with ease. She even recently captured the attention of Boosie Badazz, who didn't hold back from sharing his love for the 25-year-old on social media. "NO MORE @badgirlriri MY NEW CELEBRITY CRUSH IS @Chloebailey WTF DID MY EYES JUST SEE," he captioned a clip of the two of them meeting. It looks like he ought to get in line.

Bailey, on the other hand, shared during an interview in September that her celebrity crush is none other than Michael B. Jordan, though she wouldn't dare make the first move. "I don’t shoot my shot,” she explained. “God will bring my blessings to me when they’re supposed to be here. When we try to force it, we could block other blessings.” What do you think of Chloe Bailey's latest look? Are you a fan of her long white gown? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

