Juicy J reportedly made a tribute video for Gangsta Boo’s funeral, but the clip didn’t play due to technical difficulties. More tributes from DJ EFN and Yelawolf were also cut short.

“Rest in peace to the Queen of Memphis Lola Mitchell aka Gangsta Boo,” Juicy said in his tribute. “Prayers go out to the family, friends, the fans. We lost a great one, man, I’m kinda short for words. It was hard for me to make this video. I miss Gangsta Boo’s smile. Gangsta Boo and I had a conversation two months ago.”

ANAHEIM, CA – MAY 17: Rapper Juicy J performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse at Honda Center on May 17, 2014 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/FilmMagic)

He further said: “We did a show together and we had a great conversation. We talked about old times. We talked about family, friends, music. Rest in peace, man, we lost the Queen of Memphis. She won’t be forgotten. Gonna keep her name out here, gonna keep the music alive. Prayers up.”

As for Yelawolf, he reflected on his longtime friendship with Gangsta Boo.

“We’re gonna miss her so much,” the Tennessee-raised rapper said, before adding, “We had a relationship that only her and I could speak on. A friendship, a bond, we talked often. Not often enough.”

While recalling his relationship with Gangsta Boo, EFN recalled her appearance on Drink Champs. During the episode, the two discussed Three 6 Mafia, Memphis, and more.

In addition to the missed video tributes, DJ Paul was also absent from the ceremony. He later called out fans for criticizing him for the move.

The full service for Gangsta Boo went down in Southaven, Mississippi on Saturday. The Three 6 Mafia rapper passed away on January 1, 2023, at the age of 43. While authorities didn’t confirm an official cause of death, TMZ reports that she used cocaine that was laced with fentanyl the night before.

Check out Juicy J, Yelawolf, as well as DJ EFN’s tributes for Gangsta Boo here.

