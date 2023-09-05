Kendrick Lamar’s Microphone Gives Out During “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” Performance With Beyonce

Kendrick Lamar and Beyonce are both seasoned pros when it comes to the art of performing. They reminded us of just that during the latter’s birthday concert in Los Angeles on Monday (September 4) night. Throughout the weekend, Queen B took over the stage at SoFi Stadium with a seriously impressive roster of guest openers. Among them were Doechii, Lil Wayne, and 2 Chainz. For her final show in California, the mother of three brought Compton native Kendrick Lamar out to body their “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (Remix),” though they were unfortunately met with some technical difficulties.

As XXL Mag reports, when it was the DAMN. hitmaker’s turn to rap his verse, his microphone appeared to cut out. Issues like this have been happening frequently for artists. Most recently we’ve been reporting on 50 Cent’s ongoing mic-throwing lawsuit. The synchronicity is likely due to the ongoing Mercury Retrograde, which is known to cause issues with communication. It’s unclear if Lamar wasn’t aware that his sound wasn’t coming through, or if he continued performing anyway to avoid ruining the moment. Still, the video below shows him hitting every word while Bey dances beside him.

Beyonce Entertains Her Audience Amid Kendrick Lamar’s Technical Difficulties

while Kendrick’s mic was out, Beyoncé was serving body im crying 😭📷#Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/tnQufszFoY — David Cu (@davidcu97) September 5, 2023

If the birthday girl took note of Lamar’s audio issues (which were resolved by the latter half of his verse), then she certainly did her part to keep us entertained. In her iconic bee costume, the “Halo” singer dropped it low and even slipped in some Vogueing moves. Overall it appears as though she had a memorable time celebrating her special day with friends and fans. The Grammy Award winner will be taking a few days to rest before she heads up north to Canada to take over BC Place on September 11.

Elsewhere in the world of Kung-Fu Kenny, he sat down with Tems for Interview Magazine to discuss some burning topics ahead of her album’s arrival. While the Nigerian starlet dished on some of her earliest musical inspirations, Kendrick Lamar got candid about some of the best wisdom he’s picked up from 50 Cent. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

