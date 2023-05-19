america has a problem
- TechKendrick Lamar's Microphone Gives Out During "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM" Performance With BeyonceIt is Mercury Retrograde, after all.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsDoechii Delivers Incredible "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM (Freestyle)"Fans begged, and Doechii delivered.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFans Argue That Doechii Should Have Gotten "America Has A Problem" RemixFans just aren't vibing with the Kendrick remix.By Ben Mock
- SongsBeyoncé Taps Kendrick Lamar For "America Has A Problem" RemixThe Beyhive is buzzing about the surprise new remix.By Noah Grant