songwriter of the year
- MusicJack Harlow Wins Songwriter Of The Year, Song Of The Year, And More At SESAC Music AwardsJack Harlow was honored for his tracks "Nail Tech," "Churchill Downs," and more.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDoja Cat Named Songwriter Of The Year Despite "Mediocre Pop" CommentThe singer is getting awarded for her songwriting after insulting her previous albums on her Twitter.By Noah Grant
- MusicLil Baby Crowned As ASCAP's 2021 Songwriter Of The YearHe will receive the trophy at the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.By Madusa S.