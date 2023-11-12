Doja Cat Teases “Surprise” Coming Monday, Announcement Garners “Blackface” Accusations

Doja Cat is reportedly dropping something on Monday. However, it's unclear what that "something" actually will be. The video showed Doja being interviewed by a version of herself with a strange burned face. In the clip, Doja expresses the sentiment that she does indeed care about her fans. However, it is preceded by Doja's inner voice saying that she hates her fans. While it's unclear what Doja is putting forward, it's interesting to see her address her relationship with her fans. As most people know, Doja has a tenuous, at best, relationship with her fans. But it's not all roses with the announcement.

Because, as is the way with Doja, the announcement video did not come without controversy. Doja's talk show host persona has been accused of being "blackface". While it's meant to be burned or muscular in complexion, it is understandable why some people are viewing it as racist in nature. However, what exactly Doja is dropping is still unknown. This is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Meanwhile, during a recent show in Denver, Doja made a shocking declaration on stage. The rapper called her hit single "Say So" to be a "cash grab". It's not the first time that Doja has derided her previous work. “Planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it." In a follow-up post, she added: “Now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop," the rapper declared on Twitter.

However, "Say So" was certainly a very successful "cash grab", if that's what Doja really believes. It picked up both Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance and the 63rd Grammys. Furthermore, it spent one week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May of 2020. Despite all this, it's clear that Doja is not done speaking on her past work.

